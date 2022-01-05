Anker shows off its new 100W GaN charger, AIO webcam, and Android TV projector at CES

CES is a notable event for the tech industry, where companies get to show off their latest products and technologies. This year’s event is no different, as we’ve witnessed the reveal of some exciting products. Some of the noteworthy highlights of CES 2022 come from Anker. The company has shared details about its upcoming devices — including a 100W GaN charger, AIO webcam, and an Android TV projector.

100W GaN Charger

Anker revealed a new 100W gallium nitride charger at CES (via The Verge). It features one USB type A in addition to two USB type C ports, and it supports USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS. This wall charger allows power delivery at up to 100 watts. However, it’s worth mentioning that if you have more than one device plugged into it, then it’ll divide the 100W between them accordingly. The company states that this Anker 736 Nano II is “the world’s smallest 100W gallium nitride wall charger,” and it will be available in stores next March for $79.

AIO Webcam

Another handy product that Anker announced at CES is an all-in-one (AIO) webcam (via The Verge). The B600 Video Bar is the go-to in the era of remote work and endless Zoom meetings. It features a 2K sensor that can capture at 30FPS, adjustable field of view, autofocus, AI-powered zooming, and more. Additionally, its microphones are capable of reducing background noise so others can hear you more clearly.

In addition to that, this AOI webcam comes with speakers and a light. The latter can supports MagicSight — which adjusts the lighting automatically — and can be further controlled through an app. This makes the Video Bar the ultimate online conferencing tool. You won’t have to deal with separate devices to get the correct lighting, upload your live video stream, and listen to what people are saying on their ends. You can grab one starting January 25 for $220 only.

Android TV Projector

In addition to the charger and webcam, Anker also revealed at CES a new Android TV projector that comes with built-in speakers (via The Verge). The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K runs Android TV 10.0 and includes a “4K streaming dongle” to mirror content from your phone. As its name suggests, it can project 4K images at 2400 ANSI lumens. This makes it a decent projector for dark environments. Additionally, it includes a pair of 30W speakers to make it convenient to move your setup around. The company states that it’ll be available on Kickstarter starting January 11 for $2,199, with shipping aimed at March.

