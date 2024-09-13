Use code "ANKERA9126" to save Anker 727 Charging Station $50 $100 Save $50 The Anker 727 Charging Station gives you access to two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports in a slim package. Right now, you can score 50% off this charging station in this limited-time deal. $50 at Amazon

If you've been searching for a new charger, chances are you've run across the name Anker. The brand has been around for years and has earned a pretty good reputation, producing a wide range of reliable products for affordable prices. Of course, there are other great brands out there as well, but we think that this six-port charging station is going to be a must-have if you're looking to upgrade the charger in your home or office.

While it has a retail price of $99.99, we're now seeing a phenomenal discount from Amazon that knocks 50% off. For a limited time, you can use the link above and you should see a coupon that you can clip to bring down the price to just $49.99. If you don't see the coupon, you can always enter "ANKERA9126" during checkout to grab the special savings. Just be quick because at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about the Anker 727 charging station?

What we love about this charger is that it's extremely compact and slim, with a configuration that includes six ports in total. While most charging stations come with a variety of USB ports, this model steps it up a little by offering AC outlets as well. So, you get two USB-A, two USB-C, and two AC outlets for a total of six ports.

When it comes to the charging speeds, you can expect up to 100W from the USB-C ports, which is more than enough for most devices on the market, like laptops, tablets, and even smartphones. Of course, if this isn't enough, or your device uses something other than USB, you can always just plug into the AC direct.

In addition to the above, the charger comes with a five-foot charging cable, providing plenty of maneuverability just in case you need to place it in a spot that isn't so convenient. And if you happen to have any issues with this cable, it's replaceable. Anker also provides a two-year warranty on this device and also offers up to $200,000 in connected equipment protection.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this slim and powerful charging station. As stated before, just be sure to get this deal while you can, and checkout using the coupon code "ANKERA9126" in order to score the massive discount. You can apply the code during the checkout process and you should see the discount before paying for the product.