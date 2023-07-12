Source: Anker Anker Soundcore 2 $28 $40 Save $12 The Anker Soundcore 2 is a portable Bluetooth 5.0 speaker with 12W stereo sound, IPX7 waterproofing, up to 24 hours of playtime, and wireless pairing for the ultimate ease of use. What's more is that this Bluetooth speaker also sounds good, no matter what you're using it to play. $28 at Amazon

There are so many different speakers out there, from excellent smart speakers to PC speakers and everything in between, but portable Bluetooth speakers are some of the most popular speakers out there, thanks to their versatility. When it comes to tech, Anker already has a reputation for offering up fantastic accessories, but this brand also packs a punch in the world of Bluetooth speakers, too.

One of Anker's best Bluetooth speakers is the Soundcore 2. This Bluetooth speaker manages to provide tons of portability, excellent durability for outdoor use, and, most importantly, solid sound quality. Now you can pick up a Soundcore 2 of your own for $12 off, bringing the price down to just $28, thanks to this Prime Day deal.

Why an Anker Soundcore 2 is worth your money

One of the most frustrating things there is with Bluetooth speakers is dropping one or taking it outside when you really shouldn't and damaging your speaker, but you won't have to worry about that with the Soundcore 2. With a durable design and solid construction, alongside IPX7 waterproofing, this portable speaker is built to be brought with you anywhere, and you won't have to worry about damaging it with a shortfall or drop of water.

Beyond its durability, you're also getting 12W stereo speakers, exclusive bass-up technology that boosts low-end frequencies to make beats hit as hard they can, and a massive 5,200mAh battery that's rated to last for a full day before you'll need to take this speaker inside and charge it. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, you'll have no issue connecting this speaker with just about any device, and you'll get to enjoy some decent range between your speaker and your audio source, too.

Coming in at a 30% discount with this Prime Day sale puts the Soundcore 2 at just $28, down from its $40 original price. If you're looking for a long-lasting Bluetooth speaker you won't have to replace for years and years, jumping on this deal means you won't have to spend much for the pleasure.

