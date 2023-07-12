If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones or earphones on the cheap, then Anker's Soundcore series is worth looking at. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds and the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are both on sale for Prime Day at roughly 30% off each, bringing these bargain devices down to an even cheaper level. This means that you'll be getting in on some of the best Prime Day earbuds deals around.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4

If you're in the market for a pair of cheap wireless earphones with active noise-canceling, then the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 might be the best that you can get. They're comfortable to wear, have good audio quality, and even pack a heart rate monitor, which is quite rare for earphones in general. These particular earphones are down from $129.99 to $89.99, which is their lowest price in the last year. They work over Bluetooth, so they can work with any of the best Android phones or an iPhone, too, making them even more convenient.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 $90 $130 Save $40 Anker's premium Soundcore Liberty 4 wireless earbuds feature ANC support, dual dynamic drivers, spatial audio support, and a built-in heart rate sensor. $90 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q30

If you prefer an actual pair of headphones, then Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are worth a look instead. They're significantly cheaper than the earphones, too, while still having active noise-canceling, a long battery life, and decent sound quality. They're obviously nowhere near any of the best headphones at this price range, but if you just want something cheap but decent, then you can't really go wrong with these, especially at a significantly lower price than they already usually cost.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 $56 $80 Save $24 Premium headphones can get quite pricey, so if you want something more reasonable, the Soundcore Life Q30 are a solid option. Despite their low price, they still have features like ANC, and last up to 60 hours on a charge. These are great over-ear headphones for the budget conscious. $56 at Amazon

Headphones or earphones? You choose

If you're stuck choosing between headphones or earphones and can't decide which is better, it might be good to think about what you want them for and when you would be wearing them. If you go running frequently and want a pair that will stay in place, then the earphones are probably better. Likewise, if you sit at a computer or laptop more, then the headphones might be easier to use with it, particularly over longer periods of time, thanks to the extended battery life.

Regardless of which pair you decide to get, or maybe get both, you'll be saving some hard-earned cash and picking up some excellent audio devices.