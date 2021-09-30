Get the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro TWS earphones at their lowest price in the U.K. yet

Anker is one of the best accessory companies around, with dozens of chargers, cables, stands, and other tech available to fit every use case. There are new sales from Anker on a regular basis, with different products circling in and out of discounts. Today, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro TWS earphones are at their lowest price on Amazon U.K. yet, costing £49.99.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro TWS The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro TWS are a pair of TWS earphones that are highly revered in reviews. They're at their lowest price on Amazon U.K. yet! See at Amazon

If you’re looking to take the plunge on a pair of true wireless earphones, then you can’t really go wrong with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro. Anker has been in the game for a long time now, and according to the reviews of these earphones, they were already very good for their previous price of £89.99.

In terms of features, Anker says that these earphones have 11mm drivers for great bass and treble. These earphones charge via USB-C, and ten minutes in the case is said to give them two hours of listening time. They’re Qi-compatible too for wireless charging, and it’s definitely worth checking out our list of best wireless charging pads if you’re interested.

They also have single-ear listening, the company’s HearID for tuning audio to your liking, and a large number of liquid-silicone ear tips and ear wings to make sure that you get the exact fit that you want from these earphones. They have Bluetooth 5.0 support, eight hours of playback in each earphone when fully charged, and the charging case can extend that up to 32 hours. These are a pair of earphones definitely worth checking out!