Anker’s latest TWS earbuds feature a heart rate sensor and spatial audio support

Although Apple’s latest flagship earbuds bring several improvements over the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 do not include the previously rumored heart rate sensor. While that may not be a deal breaker for most people, if you’re someone who wants heart rate tracking capabilities on earbuds, Anker has you covered. Its latest Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds feature a heart rate sensor and spatial audio support, and they’re $100 cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2.

The all-new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 are the first earbuds in Anker’s Soundcore Liberty lineup to feature dual dynamic drivers and an updated stem design. Priced at $149.99, the Liberty 4 feature pretty much everything you’d expect to see on a pair of premium TWS earbuds, including ANC support and immersive spatial audio. In addition, the earbuds also feature a heart rate tracker for fitness enthusiasts.

The Soundcore Liberty 4 also come with new CloudComfort ear tips that ensure a comfortable and secure fit, Hi-Res Audio wireless certification, ACAA 3.0 Coaxial Acoustic system for enhanced sound output, and LDAC support. As far as the battery life is concerned, Anker claims that the Liberty 4 can last up to 9 hours on a single charge with ANC off and up to 7 hours with ANC. The charging case, which features wireless charging support, adds an additional 28 hours of playtime without ANC and 24 hours with ANC.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 are available for purchase through Anker’s website, and you can order yours right away by clicking the link below. The earbuds will also be available on Amazon starting October 10 and on Best Buy by the end of October.

Note that the Liberty 4 are not the first TWS earbuds on the market with a heart rate sensor. The Amazfit PowerBuds and Jabra Elite Sports Earbuds also feature heart rate sensors, and they’re much more affordable than Anker’s latest offering.