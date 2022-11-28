Soundcore Life Q30 Anker Soundcore Life Q30 $59.99 $79.99 Save $20 Premium headphones can get quite pricey, so if you want something more reasonable, the Soundcore Life Q30 are a solid option. Despite their low price, they still have features like ANC, and last up to 60 hours on a charge. These are great over-ear headphones for the budget conscious. $59.99 at Amazon

Amazing deals continue to pour in as we leave behind the Black Friday madness and enter another phase of the holiday shopping frenzy that is Cyber Monday. There is still big money off on everything from headphones and smartphones to laptops and gaming gear. If a comfy pair of headphones with active noise cancellation is on your holiday shopping wishlist, you don't want to miss out on this Anker Soundcore Life Q30 deal.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 are among the best budget over-ear headphones, offering features like active noise cancellation and multiple point connection at an affordable price. Normally fetching $79.99, you can grab a pair right now for just $59.99. That's a solid $20 discount on what are already pretty reasonably priced cans, making this one of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 are packed with many features that are usually exclusive to premium headphones. They don't have a sophisticated design, but they're comfortable to wear and have large, well-padded earcups. Active noise cancellation is the main highlight of these headphones. They offer three levels of ANC — Transport mode, Outdoors mode, and Indoors mode — that let you more effectively block out unwanted ambient noise depending on where you're. With 40mm dynamic drivers and Hi-Res Audio support, these headphones offer good sound. The battery life is just fantastic; the company claims up to 40 hours of playback time with ANC on and up to 60 hours with ANC turned off. And they also boast fast charging, with a quick 5-minute top-up providing up to 5 hours of music listening.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 fold easily and come with a carrying case, making them perfect for travel and commuting. Other highlights include USB-C charging, a 3.5mm jack for wired audio, Bluetooth 5, and NFC.