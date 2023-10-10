If you're looking for a pair of headphones or earphones on the cheap for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, then you've come to the right place. Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and Liberty 4 Noise Canceling earphones are both on sale now for pretty good prices, making them some bargain options if you're on a budget.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 $100 $150 Save $50 Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 are a pair of affordable wireless headphones that offer a bunch of premium features, including ANC, at a rather affordable price. $100 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheaper pair of headphones with decent sound quality and some premium features, then these headphones are for you. They've got noise cancelation which is their biggest feature, but they also have LDAC audio, a long battery life, and fast-charging. They're obviously not the best-sounding headphones in the world when compared to the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless or the Sony WH-1000XM5, but they're also significantly cheaper.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC

Source: Soundcore/Anker Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC $80 $100 Save $20 Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC features solid sound, custom EQ options and an angled stem for stability. $80 at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 are a pair of cheap enough true wireless earphones that get the job done with some decent active noise-canceling. They're comfortable to wear with long battery life and custom EQ options, and at 20% off, they're a decent choice for anyone looking for a new pair of earphones to wear for working, the gym, or just for lounging about.

Both of these are an excellent choice

Depending on what you need earphones or headphones for, both of these are a good choice. Earphones can often be more convenient as they're smaller and more transportable, but over-ear headphones tend to be more immersive, comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and have better sound quality too. Either way though, you can't go wrong.