Anker’s Soundcore Sleep A10 promises to help you sleep better in more than one way

Anker’s latest TWS earbuds offer a couple of unique features. While the Soundcore Liberty 4 features a heart rate sensor that lets you keep track of your heart rate during workouts, the Soundcore Sleep A10 promises to help you sleep better.

For starters, it has a compact design that doesn’t protrude from your ears, so you can easily wear it to sleep even if you sleep on your side. In addition, it features a 4-point noise masking system that can block up to 35dB of noise and a massive library of sleep-inducing sounds, ensuring you sleep in peace.

Once you doze off, the Soundcore Sleep A10 can also monitor your sleep patterns overnight and provide a sleep quality report in the companion app. And when it’s time to wake up, the earbuds include an alarm clock feature to wake you up gently.

As you can tell, the Soundcore Sleep A10 are not your typical TWS earbuds. They aren’t great for blasting music when you’re awake, but you can pair the earbuds with other devices to listen to relaxation apps, audiobooks, and more. The Soundcore Sleep A10 also boast of amazing battery life, with Anker claiming up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The charging case offers an additional 40 hours of playtime, but it lacks wireless charging support.

If you have trouble sleeping and would like to give the Soundcore Sleep A10 a shot, you can order them right away by clicking the link above. The earbuds are currently available through Anker’s website for $179.99 and come with a free sleep mask. If you order the earbuds before the end of next month, you can get a 20% discount on your purchase by using the code SLEEP20OFF.

