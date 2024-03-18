Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Earbuds 50% off for a limited time $50 $100 Save $50 Anker is known for its high-quality accessories for smartphones, tablets, and computers. The company also dabbles in audio products as well, and the Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds are a fantastic option if you're looking for a comfortable pair of earbuds that produce great sound and provide ANC. While these are normally priced at $99.99, they can now be had for much less, with a steep discount that knocks 50% off. $50 at Amazon

Even budget wireless earbuds can be expensive, with some feature-packed models costing upwards of $100. But we've found a wireless eabuds deal so good you won't be able to pass it up. For a limited time, the Soundcore by Anker Space A40s are now 50% off for a limited time, dropping the price to just $49.99. So if you've been looking for a pair, now's going to be the perfect time to buy.

What's great about the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds?

When it comes to these earbuds, you're getting a pair that's compact and lightweight, which means hours of use thanks to its comfortable fit and feel. The earbuds can deliver excellent sounds and can provide up to 10 hours of use on a single charge and up to 50 hours total with the included charging case. Furthermore, the earbuds deliver fast charging capabilities, with up to four hours of use with a quick 10-minute charge. In addition to phenomenal sound, you're also going to get excellent ANC, with up to 98% cancelation of outside sounds.

Of course, if you want to let sounds in, there's also a transparency mode that will keep you connected with the world around you. Those that like to customize their sounds will be happy to know that the Soundcore provides 22 different equalize settings, and it also offers support for LDAC for an enhanced sound experience. In addition, it's easy to stay connected with multipoint connectivity, allowing you to instantly switch sources without having to connect and disconnect manually. Overall, these are some fantastic earbuds, and with the recent discount that takes 50% off, this one is a no-brainer.