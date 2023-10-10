Anker USB-C to USB-A Adapter $10 $17 Save $7 This pack from Anker offers two USB-C to USB-A female adapters, allowing you to connect older accessories to your newer computer or phone. But it's only available at its new cheaper price for a very limited time. $10 at Amazon

If you recently bought a new laptop, there's a high chance that it only offers USB Type-C ports. That's because most of the PC accessories sold today rely on this universal connector. However, many of us still have some older gadgets that rely on USB-A connections, and thankfully, you can fix the connectors' mismatch by relying on Anker's USB-C to USB-A adapter.

With this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can save $7 on a pack that includes two Anker USB-C to USB-A adapters. Each of these adapters features a dedicated LED indicator, allowing you to verify successful connections at a glance. Both adapters have a slim build, allowing you to connect both to the same MacBook, side by side, at the same time.

Anker is one of the best brands when it comes to PC and phone accessories. Its products are reliable and should last you for a very long time. So, by investing in these $5 adapters, you're giving your older devices a new lifeline. Instead of ditching perfectly functional accessories due to mismatching ports, you could just rely on these tiny connectors and call it a day. However, keep in mind that this is a limited-time deal that will expire within a couple of days or go out of stock before this Prime Day event is over. So act fast and grab a unit or two before it's too late.