It's hard to think of a cable as being important when it comes with nearly every type of electronic device you purchase. And while the bundled cables from manufacturers are good, buying from a third party, you can often find better. Anker's known for its wide portfolio of accessories, offering reliable and affordable products like battery banks, power adapters, and even USB charging cables. For a limited time, the brand's USB-C to USB-C charging cable bundle is now priced below retail, coming in just under $10 for a two-pack.

In addition to its good looks, the cable can handle power up to 60W when charging, which means you can even use them with PD chargers. These cables are meant to last a lifetime, as they are nylon-wrapped and have a "bulletproof fiber core" ensuring durability, with the company stating that the cable can withstand up to 12,000 bends. If that wasn't enough, the company also offers a "worry-free lifetime warranty" on its cables, which means, you can obtain service from Anker when necessary.

Each cable is USB-C to USB-C and comes in at 3.3 feet each. Although this isn't the cheapest cable by any means, it's still a reasonable price for a high-quality cable. If you want to grab the best price, you'll want to go through the official Anker website, and snag this bundle for under $10. Just be sure to use coupon code "WS7D7XLV7C" on checkout. The brand does offer its cable in three colors, black, red, and silver, which are available in this limited-time promotion.

You can also purchase this through Amazon, but the discount won't be as hot, coming in at $11, and you'll only be able to choose the black cable. Regardless of which option you choose, you're still going to get a great cable, and at its current promotional price, it's a good time to stock up and buy.