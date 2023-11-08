Anker 615 GaNPrime Power Strip $35 $70 Save $35 A compact 5-in-1 power strip with two AC outlets, two USB-C, and one USB-A port to satisfy all your charging needs while on the go. $35 at Amazon

If you're someone that travels frequently, you'll know the pain of not having proper access to power outlets. That's why it can be handy to have your own power strip, but if you're carrying around one made for the home or office, it can be quite cumbersome. That's where a compact power strip like Anker's 615 model comes in, expanding a single outlet and making it more useful.

The compact Anker 615 power strip provides a wealth of charging options, with two AC outlets, two USB-C, and one USB-A port. The USB-C port can provide up to 65W of power, making it ideal for charging larger devices like laptops and tablets at top speeds. Of course, if you really need to charge all your devices, you can do so by utilizing all three USB ports.

Since this is an Anker product, you can expect a safe and reliable experience, and just in case you have any doubts, you will get 24 months of warranty coverage, just in case something goes wrong. As for the discounted price, right now, the power strip is far lower than its retail price, falling to just $43.99 from $69.99. But for a limited time, you can score an additional $9 off, bringing the price down to just $34.99.

This is an excellent deal on a compact power strip that's perfect for travel. So if you've been looking for something like this, it's going to be a great time to buy. Just make sure to pick it up soon, because this deal won't last long.