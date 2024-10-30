Anker 553 USB-C Docking Station $160 $270 Save $110 You get 11 ports, and it also functions as a KVM, making it easy to switch between devices while still maintaining control. You can now score this docking station for $110 less for a limited time. $160 at Amazon

If you're looking to expand your current desktop setup, you have a few options, with the most common and affordable option being a USB hub. Of course, if you're already maxing out that solution, and are looking for something more robust, a docking station is going to be your best bet. The only problem is that docking stations are expensive, but sometimes you have no other choice.

With that said, we've managed to find a shockingly good deal on an Anker 11-in-1 docking station that isn't going to drain your bank account. For a limited time, you can now save $110 off the original retail price, dropping Anker's 553 docking station to just $160. This is going to be a fantastic bargain if you're looking to expand your current setup, and better still is that this docking station also operates as a KVM switch.

What's great about Anker's 553 docking station?

So let's get down to the most important details when it comes to this docking station — port selection. While Anker lists this docking station with 12 ports, we're not going to count the main DC in the total as it has no value to the user other than supplying power to the docking station.

Anker's 553 docking station comes with two USB-C ports, two USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-A 2.0 port, HDMI in, HDMI out, DisplayPort in, DisplayPort out, and a 3.5mm audio jack. With the number of ports, you will easily be able to connect to a device and have it display out to a number of monitors.

Best of all, with PD 100W charging, you won't have to worry about powering the connected device. What's great is that there's a remote button that will allow you to switch between connected devices as well, making this a fantastic KVM. And since this is Anker, the brand doesn't skimp on the extras.

In addition to the docking station, Anker provides a 100W power adapter, along with a USB-C cable, HDMI cable,DisplayPort cable, and a USB-A to USB-C cable. The brand also provides a 18-month warranty on the device just in case something should go wrong.

Overall, this is a great device that's priced right. You'll just want to be quick if you're looking to save because this deal won't last long.