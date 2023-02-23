This is one of the best power banks out right now, and it's $40 off for an extremely limited amount of time.

It's hard to believe that Anker's 24,000mAh power bank is once again getting a discount. While we saw a price drop towards the beginning of the month, the sale was short-lived, with the price quickly rising back to its retail price of $150. Although this might sound like a lot for an external power bank, this model is one of the best high-capacity power banks out right now. It features a sleek yet subtle design, offers plenty of power, and also has a beautiful external display. If interested, you can now take advantage of this deal, knocking $40 off its retail price for an extremely limited time.

The Anker 737 PowerCore is an absolute beast of a power bank, featuring a 24,000mAh capacity, with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. What makes this power bank stand above the rest is its ability to provide up to 140W of power, which means you can charge up smartphones and tablets, as well laptops. Furthermore, this power bank offers Power Delivery 3.1, so it can charge up devices quickly, while also having expedited charging capabilities as well. While all the aforementioned features are nice, the crown jewel of this device is its external display.

The OLED display provides vital information about the power bank, showing just how much juice it has left, along with showing its incoming and outgoing charging activity. So, if you've been looking for a power bank that can do it all, this is going to be the one. Just make sure you clip the $40 off coupon before you check out in order to take advantage of the massive discount. And since it's on sale for a limited time, it's probably a good idea to pick one up while you can.