A charging station can really change your experience if you're someone that has a smartphone, smartwatch, and a pair of wireless earbuds. Not only does it allow to charge everything at once, but it also does so in a neat and compact package. While this Anker charging station can be used with any phone, it's primarily aimed at those with Apple products, particularly those with an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch.

Of course, if you have an Android phone, and really you love this charging station, you can always just grab a MagSafe adapter. While this Anker charging station normally comes in at $150, it can now be had for much less, with a serious discount knocking $80 off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. This is the best price we've seen for this product, so if you've been thinking about buying one, now's going to be a good time.

What's great about this Anker charging station?

It's easy to set up this wireless charging station, requiring just one USB-C cable that plugs into the rear. From here, you'll have full power on all the wireless charging pads, with the main one located on the top. This top mounted wireless pad supports MagSafe, which means you get increased charging speeds with compatible products at up to 15W, along with magnetic connectivity, which is super convenient.

The top-mounted charging pad also has the ability to pivot, which means, if you want to use it as a stand, you can always turn it towards you, which is great if you want to watch something while you charge. Directly behind it, there is another wireless charging pad that can be used for wireless earbuds. For the most part, most wireless earbuds on the market right now should be compatible. So if you have a pair of Galaxy Buds, or another brand, feel free to use them with this charger.

And finally, we have the pop out charging pad for the Apple Watch. This pad is the only one that is proprietary. So it can only charge Apple Watches. If you're someone that has Apple products, this charging station is going to be a fantastic option. Those that have other devices may find the last part a dealbreaker. But overall, this is a great product with an excellent rating and great reliability.

So if this sounds like what you're looking for, be sure to grab it ASAP. Best Buy won't have this deal around for long. Since this is through Best Buy, you can always get it shipped to your location for free, or, if you're lucky, you can pick it up at a local store on the same day.