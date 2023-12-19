Anker 521 USB-C Power Strip $23 $37 Save $14 This Anker power strip is compact and provides a ton of ports to use when you're on the go. You're getting two USB-A and one USB-C on the front, along with three AC outlets on the rear. While this normally has a retail price of $36.99, it can now be had for much less, priced at just $22.99 in this fantastic deal. $23 at Amazon

The holiday shopping season is finally coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you still can't get great deals. If you've been looking for a new power strip for the home or office, or just needed one for travel, this Anker 521 power strip is going to be a great option. Although it's compact, this power strip also packs a lot of ways to charge.

Furthermore, it's configuration minimizes clutter with ports on the front and rear, along with a five-foot power cable. Now this power strip normally retails for $32.99, but in this limited-time deal, it can be had for just $22.99. So be sure to grab one while you can, because at this price, it's not going to be around for long.

What's great about the Anker 521 power strip?

Perhaps the greatest part about this power strip is that it provides a lot of ports in a compact size. The power strip delivers three AC outlets on the rear and two USB-A ports and one USB-C port on the front. The USB-C port can support charging speeds up to 30W , so it's perfect for your Android smartphone, iPhone, or tablet.

Of course, since this is an Anker product, you can trust the device's durability, and feel confident you're going to get safe charging for all your devices. In addition to surge protection, there are also additional safety measures in place like ActiveShield, which consistently monitors the temperature to ensure safe charging.

With this in mind, you can safely power a total of six devices at one, and minimize clutter at the same time. Overall, you're getting a fantastic power strip here that provides a lot of value for not a lot of money. Of course, this is an Anker product so you are going to get some excellent coverage here with an 18-month warranty and a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well.

So if you've been thinking about buying a new power strip, this is going to be an excellent time to shop. Remember, this is a great deal, and it won't last long, so grab it while you still can. Of course, if you're looking for a PD chargers instead, we've got some great recommendations on those as well.