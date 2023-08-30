Source: Anker Anker 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1) $40 $75 Save $35 The Anker 555 expands your laptop with additional ports like HDMI, USB-C, two USB-A, Ethernet, microSD, and SD card reader. $40 at Amazon

Although laptops have gotten thinner and lighter over the years, that sometimes comes with a trade-off, with some devices stripping away ports in order to achieve a sleek aesthetic. Now, depending on what kind of user you are, this can either be a huge problem or none at all.

Luckily, if you are someone that relies on ports for daily use, then there is an abundance of great USB-C hubs on the market. With that said, we've managed to locate a stellar deal on a USB-C hub by Anker, knocking 47% off its retail price. That means for a limited time, you can pick up Anker's 555 USB-C hub for just $40.

Now as far what makes this USB-C hub so great is that it brings a lot of ports in an extremely compact size. The hub supports up to 100W of PD charging, has a 1Gbps Ethernet connection, an HDMI port that supports up to 4K60Hz, two USB-A, and a USB-C port. If you're someone that likes to video or photo editing work, you'll be happy to know that this USB-C hub also includes an SD card reader too.

While these ports aren't special, if you're working with a laptop that has minimal connectivity, a device like this can really make a huge difference. Best of all, you won't need to spend a lot to take your laptop to a new level. So if you're interested, make sure to grab this USB-C hub while you can, because at this price, the promotion won't last long.