Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger $32 $60 Save $28 This charger can really do it all with its impressive charging speed and relatively compact size, it's the only one you'll need when at home or on the go. Right now, you can score a fantastic deal that knocks 47% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. $32 at Amazon

Upgrading your charger can always be a good solution if you're looking for one product that can charge all your devices. This Anker 735 is a great example, offering a variety of ports and also lots of power, making it extremely versatile. With that said, these chargers don't come cheap, but this new deal makes it extremely affordable if you're looking to upgrade.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

For a limited time, the Anker 735 charger is now down to its lowest price ever with a discount that knocks 47% off its original price. It comes in at just $31.99, which is an absolute bargain. So if you've been thinking about grabbing a new charger, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about the Anker 735 charger?

Source: Anker

This charger is phenomenal. Not only do you get excellent charging speeds, but you also get it in a compact size that's great for travel. The charger has three ports in total, with two USB-C and one USB-A, with a total charging power up to 65W. That means you're going to be able to charge all your devices, from laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more.

Anker also employs many of its top technologies in this charger, like PowerIQ and ActiveShield, to provide users with the best possible experience. In addition to all of the above, the company also supports its device with an 18-month warranty, just in case something were to go wrong. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this charger, as it provides one of the best charging experiences.

Best of all, it can now be had for far below its retail price, coming in at just $31.99 for a limited time. In order to get the best performance from the charger, be sure to pick up some new USB-C cables while you're at it. And be quick, because this deal won't last long.