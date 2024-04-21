Anker 747 Charger (150W) $70 $110 Save $40 This is the charger you need if you're looking to power up all your devices. The USB charger comes with 4 ports and can output up to 150W, which means you'll never leave the house with a dead battery again. Best of all, it's now on sale, down to its lowest price ever. $70 at Amazon

If you're looking for a charger that can really do it all, then this Anker 150 USB-C charger is going to be right up your alley. The charger offers up to 150W of charging power, which means it's great for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other smaller devices too. While this charger can often cost quite a bit, coming in with a retail price of $109.99, it's now on sale.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

For a limited time, you can score this charger for 36% off, meaning you can grab it for just $69.99. While this isn't super cheap, it's still a great price for a fantastic charger that really delivers. Not only do you get lots of power, but you also get lots of ports. Furthermore, since it's an Anker product, you're also going to get a great warranty for it as well.

What's great about the Anker 747 150W GaN Prime charger?

Source: Anker

Although standard chargers like the ones that come with your devices are pretty good, if you're looking to really consolidate things, then going with a third-party charger is going to be a great option. Most aftermarket chargers now offer way more power than what comes from the factory, and you'll also get the option of having additional charging ports too.

This Anker 747 charger has everything you'll need. And as mentioned before, it comes with a lot of power under the hood, with up to 150W. That means you're going to easily be able to charge up all your devices, whether it's a laptop, tablet or smartphone. Furthermore, this charger is also quite compact when compared to similarly powered devices from brands like Apple.

As far as port selection goes, you're going to get three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The device comes with Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology that will protect the charger so that it maintains a safe operating temperature. In addition, the device comes with a extra long 24-month warranty, so just in case something goes wrong, you'll be able to get to Anker for help.

Of course, the best thing about this charger right now is that it comes priced well below its original retail price. So if you've been looking to upgrade your chargers and wanted something that isn't going to break the bank, this one is going to be the perfect choice.