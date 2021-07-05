Anker’s dual-port USB charger is just $11 right now

Anker is one of the best mobile accessory companies around, selling dozens of excellent wireless chargers, cables, wall adapters, and other helpful devices. Anker has a lot of chargers, but one of the smallest models is the PowerPort Mini Dual Port, a super-compact wall adapter with two USB ports. The charger normally costs $14, but now it’s on sale for $11.19. That’s not the lowest price ever for this charger, but it’s still a good deal.

The main selling point for this charger is the size — at just 30 x 33 x 38 mm, it’s not much taller than a U.S. quarter. You get two ‘PowerIQ’ USB Type-A plugs at the front, which can charge at a maximum of 12W (using both ports simultaneously means 6W per device). However, neither connector is a USB Type-C port.

The combination of normal-speed charging and no Type-C connectors makes this adapter a great option for smaller accessories (such as smartwatches and e-readers) and phones that don’t need to be charged quickly. If quick charging matters more to you than two connectors, Anker’s 20W charger with a single Type-C port is also on sale for a few dollars more.