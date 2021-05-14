Anker’s Nebula Solar portable projector with Android TV is $80 off

Anker has been selling Android-based projectors for a few years now, and one of the company’s recent models is the Nebula Solar. It’s a portable projector that runs Android TV 9.0, giving it full support for thousands of popular TV apps, with a native resolution of 1080p. Anker has now dropped the projector’s price to $520, a savings of $80 over the normal price.

The Nebula Solar Portable has a 400 ANSI lumen lamp (moderately bright, though outdoor viewing will be limited to night time), a resolution of 1920 x 1080, two 3W speakers, an internal battery that lasts up to 3 hours, and Dolby Digital Plus support. The main selling point is that it runs Android TV with the Google Play Store, so you can install popular media apps like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, and Pluto TV. There’s an included ‘Nebula Manager’ app used for installing Netflix and Amazon Video.

As with other Android TV devices, you can use Google Assistant through the included remote, and the projector can function as a Chromecast target. There’s also a full-size HDMI port, so you can connect game consoles, other streaming devices, or anything else that plugs into a TV. Finally, the USB port on the back can be used to connect external storage drives — perfect for bringing movies and TV shows with you in places without a reliable internet connection (like camping).