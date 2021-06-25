Anker’s tiny USB Type-C charger now on sale for just $14

Smaller power adapters are becoming more and more common, largely thanks to the increased availability of Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors. Anker has now discounted one of its USB Type-C chargers to just $13.59 on Amazon, and while this specific charger doesn’t use GaN, it’s still incredibly compact. This sale matches the discount we saw at the beginning of June.

The charger on sale is the Anker Nano PowerPort III, which can supply up to 20W of power to any devices that support USB Power Delivery, or USB-PD for short. That includes most Android devices, recent iPads and iPhones, the Nintendo Switch, and most other Type-C devices. The main selling point here is the size — the brick just over 1 inch wide.

Anker PowerPort III This super-compact wall adapter can charge USB Type-C devices at up to 20W, but only the white and black colors are on sale. Click the Coupon button on the product page to get the full discount. Buy at Amazon

Many mobile devices can charge faster than 20W, but the PowerPort’s super-compact design makes it a great backup charger to keep in a bag or carrying case. Phones will still charge quickly at 20W, though tablets, laptops, and the Nintendo Switch will take longer to fully power up compared to their stock chargers.

The main downside here is that there’s only a single Type-C port, so you can’t easily charge multiple devices. Plugging in devices with a standard USB Type-A cable (like most smartwatches) will also require a dongle, and there’s no Type-C cable included in the box. If you don’t have enough Type-C cords around, Anker sells those too.