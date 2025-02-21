Windows 11 has a lot of great aspects that make it the go-to desktop operating system for many users. But there are times I wish I hadn't upgraded my PC due to certain features and quirks. While I've taken steps to make Windows 11 less annoying, it feels like I'm constantly playing whack-a-mole with nuisances and changes.

Since Windows 10 is losing support soon unless you're willing to pay extra, I've mostly made my peace with the upgrade. But these Windows 11 features sometimes make me wish I could go back to Windows 10.

4 The overemphasis on Copilot

Not everyone wants to use generative AI

With generative AI being the shiny new toy that many companies have heavily invested in, we're surrounded by prompts to use AI assistants on various services. This is no different with Copilot, which seems to become more and more integrated with each update.

Now, to be fair, Windows 10 does have Copilot prompts on occasion. When I updated my Windows 10 laptop, I also had the unwelcome addition of Microsoft 365 Copilot. But I was easily able to remove this and the pinned app.

You're also able to remove Copilot as an app on Windows 11, as well as uninstall Microsoft 365 Copilot. But I haven't been able to remove it from my search bar, where there's a Copilot button built in and prompts to ask Copilot things about various topics. For example, as I'm writing this, Microsoft would like me to quiz the AI assistant about Pluto.

There are many reasons why Copilot puts people off of Windows 11. I personally don't want to share my data and queries with it, plus I don't want my work to be used to train it further. So it would be great if Microsoft would stop trying to get me to interact with it.

Related 5 reasons I'm never upgrading to Windows 11 As an ardent Windows 10 loyalist, I'm going down with the ship

3 The redesigned Start Menu

The Start Menu is even more unintuitive

Windows 10's Start Menu is far from perfect, but I've always found it more intuitive than the redesigned Start Menu on Windows 11. Both have unnecessary elements — Windows 10 includes a Play and explore section that just pushes games and Microsoft services I'm not interested in. But the primary view is still a list of my most used apps and apps in alphabetical order.

On Windows 11, the Start Menu most prominently features a set of default Pinned apps. None of these apps are actually based on what I use the most, but are rather a series of Microsoft services and games. It even shows me LinkedIn and Clipchamp even though I have never opened either app. Instead of a list of my most used apps, it includes the ones most recently installed and a series of recent files. I'd much rather have a list of my apps that I can scroll through.

It feels like overall the Start Menu on Windows 11 has become a lot less useful and much less user-oriented. If you want it to work for you, you'll need to customize the various items or settle for the Microsoft-focused apps and services by default.

Related 5 ways Windows has gotten worse Windows has been in a difficult place for a while now, and while it's improved in some ways, in others it's gone seriously downhill

2 The Widgets button on the taskbar

It's easier to just disable it to avoid distractions