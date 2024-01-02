The Antec P20C ARGB is a mid-tower E-ATX gaming chassis that manages to stand out in the sea of PC cases out there with the right mix of features for the price. This performance-centric case offers excellent value for money with plenty of room for complex cooling solutions, a unique metal mesh design, and a ton of nice-to-have elements like dust filters, a GPU bracket, and more. It's not necessarily a head-turner like the Fractal Design North is, but its clean looks and subtle finishing touches make it a perfect case for setups in both professional and minimal settings.

Building inside the Antec P20C ARGB is also fairly simple and effortless, as it doesn't try to differentiate itself with over-the-top visual or design elements that often ruin the experience. It's just a simple, budget-friendly PC case that combines the right features and roomy internals with solid airflow for powerful systems. It leaves very little room to complain about, especially when you can grab it for around $90, making it a great value option for those putting together a high-performance PC in 2024.

About this review: Antec provided XDA-Developers with a P20C ARGB sample but had no input for this review.

Antec P20C ARGB

A budget-friendly option for high-performance PCs

The Antec P20C ARGB is a high-performance E-ATX gaming chassis that has plenty of room for demanding components and lots of great features. Some of the thoughtful additions to this case include three pre-installed ARGB fans, rubber grommets in cable routing spots, an integrated GPU bracket, and more.

Material: Steel, Plastic
Motherboard Size (Max.): E-ATX
Graphics Card Size (Max.): 375mm
3.5" Drive Slots: 2
RGB Lighting: Yes
Viewing Window: Tempered glass
2.5" Drive Slots: 2
Power Supply Size (Max.): 410mm (without HDD)
Exterior Dimensions: 18.86x8.66x19.29in (469x220x490mm)
Color Options: Black

Pros:
Solid build quality with neat features
Excellent E-ATX compatibility
Plenty of clearance of demanding components & cooling

Cons:
Could've used another pre-installed fan
Awkward front I/O panel placement
Can't remove the drive bay without a tool

Excellent E-ATX compatibility

Plenty of clearance of demanding components & cooling Cons Could've used another pre-installed fan

Awkward front I/O panel placement

Price and availability

The Antec P20C ARGB carries a $130 price tag, but it's frequently available at discounted prices and can be had for as low as $90. In fact, it's available for $93 on Amazon at the time of writing this review. You can also buy a regular version of this particular chassis that comes with simple 120mm PWM fans as opposed to the ARGB ones, and that'll cost you $10 less. And only the regular version of this case, i.e. the P20C (without the ARGB fans) comes in white color, which is a bit of a bummer. Antec also has a version of this case called P20CE that ditches the tempered glass panel for a plain metal one.

Design and features

Clean looks and a good set of features

The Antec P20C ARGB is a mid-tower E-ATX PC case that looks similar to other high-end airflow cases on the market with plenty of perforations around for optimum airflow. The front of the case is dominated by a massive metal panel with a symmetrical double triangle pattern to let plenty of air move in and out of the case. Behind this panel is a finer mesh fan filter to catch dust and other finer particles, making it easy to keep the internals clean. The backside of the case has seven PCIe slots, which also allows you to mount the GPU vertically. There's also a removable PSU mount under the PCIe slots that simplifies installing the power supply units.

There's plenty of space and clearance in this case for even the most demanding components.

The 4mm tinted tempered glass on the left side is secured in place with the help of two thumbscrews, and so is the plain back side panel that covers the cable clutter. The exhaust vents on the top also has a full-length fan filter in case you want to use it as an intake vent, and there's enough clearance to install up to three 120mm to two 140mm fans, and corresponding radiators for up to 50mm thickness.

The top is also where you'll find the I/O, which is in a bit of an awkward spot for it in my opinion, as it makes the ports a bit hard to reach if you have the case on your desk next to your monitor like I do. The I/O array includes a power and a reset button along with two system indicator lights, two USB-A 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack with mic, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. Lastly, you'll find another fan filter at the bottom for the PSU fan along with four feet with plenty of clearance and rubber pads underneath.

The Antec P20C ARGB measures 469x220x490mm, meaning it's a sizable enclosure that demands a lot of space on your desk or your room. Its massive size, however, can be put to good use as there's plenty of space and clearance in this case for even the most demanding components you can find on the market. Below are some figures that'll help you get a better understanding of the compatibility of this case.

Motherboard support E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, ITX CPU cooler max height Up to 170mm GPU max length Up to 375mm PSU max length Up to 205mm (with HDD) Up to 410mm (without HDD)

Building a PC

Roomy internals make it a breeze

I had absolutely no issues fitting a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU inside this case, along with a 240mm AIO and up to three additional 120mm fans besides the three that are included with the case itself. In fact, there was plenty of space left for more components, and I can confidently recommend this to even those who are putting together a water-cooled system, complete with a custom cooling loop.

What I particularly love about this case is the integrated GPU bracket that keeps massive GPUs from sagging.

What I particularly love about this case is the integrated GPU bracket that keeps massive GPUs from sagging. The integrated bracket in this case is much better than the ones I've used in some other cases. It's also a lot easier and more practical to use than the ones that are included with the GPU itself. The roomy internals also leave you with plenty of space around the motherboard, making the cable management a breeze. While we're discussing cable management, it's worth highlighting that cable routing openings are covered with rubber grommets that look very neat and presentable. Antec also includes plenty of cable tie points and Velcro behind the motherboard tray to help route the cables.

Performance

Perfectly capable for demanding PC builds

The Antec P20C ARGB comes with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans, but you can install up to three additional 120mm fans at the top along with a single 120mm fan at the rear for the best results. I ended up testing this case with a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU with a 240mm AIO cooler, which is the same set of internals I tested the ASUS Prime AP201 case with. I installed a total of three additional fans, including two for the Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240L Core AIO. With a total of six 120mm fans, I recorded a peak CPU temperature of about 61 degrees Celsius under sustained loads. The GPU temperatures were also well under the acceptable limits while gaming, and so were the temperatures of other components like the M.2 SSD and the chipset that were hovering at around 65 degrees under load.

You get tool-free access to all the sides, so you don't need a screwdriver to get inside this case to make quick changes to the components or clean them.

The overall fan noise also clocked in at around 49 dB(A), which isn't too bad considering there were a total of six fans installed in the enclosure. Your mileage may vary based on the fans and the components you are using, but it's possible to build a relatively quiet PC with the Antec P20C case. And the fact that there's enough room for a custom water cooling loop only makes it better as a performance-centric case, so you'll have absolutely no issues using this case for a high-end PC build in 2024. I also like the fact that you get tool-free access to all the sides, meaning you don't need a screwdriver to get inside this case to make quick changes to the components or clean them.

Should you buy the Antec P20C case?

You should buy the Antec P20C case if:

You want a spacious chassis for a powerful PC build.

You want a high-performance airflow case with plenty of vents and mesh panels.

You want a budget-friendly mid-tower with thoughtful extras like a GPU bracket, mesh filters, and more.

You shouldn't buy the Antec P20C case if:

You want a small form-factor or a low-profile case.

You want a complete see-through case with glass panels for RGB flare.

You prioritize looks and a unique design over performance.

The Antec P20C ARGB is a solid mid-tower that's worthy of the performance moniker that's attached to its name. It may not have a unique or a stand-out design for a mid-tower case, but it is a spacious chassis that'll allow you to put together a completely specced out PC with even the most powerful components out there. The overall build quality of the case is solid, and I also love the features set on offer here, like the rubber-lined, metal GPU support bracket, grommets on all routing openings, a 4mm thick, tinted glass window, and cable tie spots and Velcro strips for cable management.

I would've liked to see a better placement for the front I/O panel and even an additional 120mm PWM fan at the back, but they aren't necessarily huge deal-breakers and only show up as minor complaints about an otherwise solid enclosure. I highly recommend considering the Antec P20C if you're planning to build a new gaming PC this year.