Anthem is an iOS app that TikTokifies your Spotify experience

In our ever-evolving digital world, everyone wants to become a TikTok. What’s a TikTok? It’s an endless, vertical stream of brief content that you find yourself absorbed into. Instagram copied it, YouTube did, Snapchat as well — heck, even Twitter followed suit. There’s a certain appeal to this format, especially amongst the younger generations. You just swipe through, react when a reaction is invoked in you, share with friends, and move on. Spotify started beta testing a TikTok-style feed recently, but the feature doesn’t have a social aspect to it. That’s where Anthem for iOS comes in — it actually TikTokifies your Spotify experience and includes social features.

Anthem is an iOS app that you can download for free from the App Store. It has no in-app purchases, and I haven’t bumped into any ads yet. When you first launch it, you’re greeted by a welcome screen that prompts you to sign in with your existing Spotify account. Once you do so, you just grant it the permission to access your Spotify data and you’re in! You’re asked to choose your favorite tracks and join at least two clubs. Clubs enable you to post captioned songs and have other members upvote them.

The main Discover tab is where the TikToking begins. The algorithm brings up (vertically swipeable) songs based on your taste, and the background colors adapt to the album art. It’s immersive, despite having a somewhat outdated user interface — subjectively speaking. The icons across the screen could use a little smoothening. Design aside, the app functions relatively well — you get a Save button to easily add a song to a custom Spotify playlist that the app creates and a Share button to spread your good taste around.

The app has five bottom tabs, including an Explore one to view global Spotify charts. Overall, the app works as intended and marketed — it turns Spotify into a music-focused TikTok of sorts. The music streaming service already has one of the most notable song discovery algorithms. However, if listening to personalized playlists has become too mundane to you, there’s no harm in antheming in a TikToky manner.

Does Anthem appeal to you, and will you be using it? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.