Key Takeaways Claude app now available for iPhone and iPad users with all the features of the web version - seamlessly continue conversations across devices.

New premium Team plan offers access to full Claude 3 model family for professional projects, enhanced functionalities for $30/user per month.

Claude app offers enhanced vision capabilities, real-time image analysis, and contextual understanding for users who need long conversations with context.

Last year, when the ChatGPT app debuted on Apple's App Store, it became an instant talking point with 500K downloads in just six days. But that was a long time ago, and now, it looks like Anthropic AI wants to taste a similar success by announcing the launch of the Claude app on the Apple App Store.

Claude app is now available for iOS and iPad users, and here is what you can do with it

Source: Anthropic

Claude app is available for download on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad devices, though Mac owners will still have to depend on the web client, as they have been left out along with Android users. Time will tell if it becomes as big of a hit as ChatGPT on the App Store, but Claude's iOS client is as capable as its web counterpart. So, if you already love using the AI tool on the web, chances are you'll like it on your iPhone and iPad devices, too.

For those who have an iPhone or iPad but haven't tried it yet, Claude can come in handy in scenarios, including when you need long conversations with lots of context. For comparison, Claude can process up to 200K tokens at once vs. 32K in the case of GPT-4. You can also pick up where you left off across devices. That means you can start a conversation on your iPhone and continue that on your iPad or the web. The app also has vision capabilities to help you with "real-time image analysis", and "contextual understanding". If none of that sounds exciting, it might be worth looking at the company's premium offering.

Anthropic now has a new premium plan with enhanced functionalities for more serious customers

Claude was offering a "Pro" as the only premium subscription plan for those who wanted access to advanced features. But that has changed recently with the launch of a new Team plan. The new Team plan is everything the "Pro" is, but better. As the name suggests, the new Teams plan is designed to help teams with their professional projects, unlike Claude Pro, which is meant for individual users. After subscribing to Claude's Team plan, you'll get access to the full Claude 3 model family — including Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku — and be able to control user and billing management as well as greater usage per user than the "Pro" plan. The Claude Teams plan is available for $30 per user per month.