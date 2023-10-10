Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is the second Prime Day event of the year, running from Oct. 10-11. But it's not the only game in town. Many other big retailers, such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Newegg, are also running fall sales events over the next two days. Here are some enticing deals across all three sites.

Deals at Walmart

Sony 75-inch BRAVIA XR X90K

Sony’s 75-inch Bravia XR series LED TV is now a whopping $500 off at Walmart, letting you buy a huge 4K TV for under $1,000. You also get a ton of smart features, with built-in Google TV and support for Amazon Alexa. Thanks to its Cognitive Processor XR chipset, it'll adjust the contrast of the TV automatically, and you'll get 4K upscaling to ensure you enjoy everything at the best resolution. In terms of connectivity, you get multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. You'll also get excellent sound and video quality thanks to support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. Prime Day has given us some other great TV deals, but this is one of the best we've seen at other retailers.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming Desktop

If you have been on the fence about purchasing a gaming desktop, this deal on the Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming desktop will make you reconsider. It's available at Walmart for $600 off, bringing it down from $1,899 to just $1,299. While this desktop has some older components, you'll still get plenty to power through games. This configuration boasts an Intel Core i7-12700F processor that’s paired with an RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also looks striking, with blue, red, and violet lighting and a transparent side cover. There’s even a handle on the cabinet to help you carry this desktop to the next LAN party.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ gaming headset is a great companion for your long gaming sessions. During the Walmart sale, it’s now going for $40 off the full price, putting this usually expensive headset under $100. And for the price, you'll get excellent build quality thanks to the steel-frame construction, 30 hours of battery life (with support for a 15-minute quick charge), spatial audio, 7.1 virtual surround sound support, and more. The mic is also retractable and bidirectional, and the ChatMix dial ensures you enjoy your gaming sessions while also chatting with your gamer buddies.

Deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3-inch

The 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air is one of the most versatile laptops around, and Best Buy is now offering $250 off. It sports an M1 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, making it a great laptop for students. It's not the most powerful Apple laptop around, but if you're still using an Intel-based MacBook Air, this could be a good upgrade. To make things even more enticing, Best Buy is also offering four months of free access to Apple Music and three months to Apple TV+ and iCloud+.

Samsung ViewFinity S6 series curved monitor

Samsung’s ViewFinity curved monitor series is an excellent purchase for gaming enthusiasts who also want to get work done. And unlike other large, curved monitors, it won't cost you an arm and a leg, with Best Buy knocking $150 off the usual price, bringing it down to just $550. This is a 34-inch curved Ultra QuadHD display with a 3440x1440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, and it's HDR 10-rated with support for AMD FreeSync. Samsung ViewFinity S6 also houses a built-in camera on top of the monitor to take care of your video calls, and it can even slide down when not in use. As it also supports Windows Hello, you can securely log in to any Windows 11 device with just your biometrics.

Deals on Newegg

WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD

The WD Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD is going for a 50% discount on the Newegg FastasTech sale. This compact 2TB NVMe SSD is ideal for gamers as it offers theoretical read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and 6,350 MB/s writes, which will help with speedy loading times. You also get access to the WD Black dashboard from where you can activate Gaming Mode 2.0, which lets you add predictive loading, adaptive thermal management, and overhead balancing that can theoretically boost your gaming experience. If you want to add a heat sink to this SSD, that will cost $40 more.

MSI Vector GP68 gaming laptop

The MSI Vector GP68 gaming laptop doesn't have the best components, such as a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor and GB RAM, but you'll get an RTX 4080 GPU, a 16-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate so that you can play most, if not all, games if you don't mind turning down some settings. This stunning-looking laptop boasts a sturdy build with two fans and six shared heat pipes to ensure your gaming sessions do not heat up the laptop too much. The keypad on the laptop is from SteelSeries and allows you to customize each key. The ports are neatly distributed on the sides and the back to ensure you are away from a wiry mess. Best of all, Newegg is offering this gaming laptop at a $400 discount, bringing it down to $1,699 for a limited time.

Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive

Seagate’s 16TB external hard drive with the USB 3.0 interface is selling for a mind-blowing $440 off on Newegg over the next two days. While HDD drives are much slower than SSDs, you won’t get such an affordable price per gigabyte for such a large storage solution. It's compatible with Windows and Mac, and it offers a Rescue Data Recovery service along with the drive in case of damage.

Call it a domino effect, but Prime Day has also prompted other online retailers to up their discount game. Unlike Amazon, you don't require memberships on Walmart, Newegg, or Best Buy to get most of the deals listed. But remember to act fast, as these deals are only available until the end of Oct. 11.