For many, ensuring that our Windows PCs are secure has been ingrained since we started using them. However, the way you are going about it is likely incorrect. Namely, the antivirus advice that goes around. The topic of using an antivirus app is often a topic of controversy in the tech community.

There’s disagreement about antivirus brands, whether to use one, and on which platforms. However, some antivirus advice is outdated and incorrect in 2025. I have heard many myths that can lead to undesired results.

6 Antivirus software on Windows is required

Not exactly