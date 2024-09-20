AOC C27G2 $145 $260 Save $115 If you've been waiting to score a good gaming monitor at a low price, then this AOC model is going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get some excellent specifications, like a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, but the monitor is now down to its lowest price yet with a discount that knocks $115 off. $145 at Best Buy

If you've been looking to make a really big change to your existing PC setup, a gaming monitor is a good way to go. Not only are you going to get the added performance perks that a gaming monitor brings, but it can also really change the overall look and feel of your desk and room as well. While there are plenty of great gaming monitor options to choose from, some of them can be quite expensive. And if you're looking to upgrade on a budget, we think that this 27-inch monitor by AOC is going to be a great fit.

Not only does this AOC monitor come in a good size, but it also packs performance numbers as well. Best of all, it can now be had for quite a bit below its original retail price of $260, with a hefty discount that knocks $115 off, dropping the price to just $145 for a limited time. You can now pick this deal up direct from Best Buy. So if you've been thinking about a monitor and want to get one for a low price, now's going to be a good time to shop.

What's great about AOC's 27-inch gaming monitor?

Let's get down to the specifications of this monitor, coming in at 27 inches and offering a maximum resolution of 1080p. The monitor also features a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, and a 1500R curvature that can deliver a more immersive experience when playing games or watching movies. You'll also support for AMD FreeSync Premium, which will provide an even better visual experience when connected to a compatible device.

AOC also packs in some customizations of its own, like its Game Shadow mode that will boost visibility in darker areas of a game. When it comes to connectivity, the monitor has HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA. And you'll also be able to properly adjust the monitor to your desired setting with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment. Overall, there aren't a lot of things that really take this monitor over the top, but you're getting a decent set of specifications at a fantastic price.

So if you've been considering a change and want to grab a new monitor, we recommend this AOC 27-inch that will provide a lot of bang for your buck.