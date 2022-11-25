This large AOC monitor features sharp 4K resolution and solid color coverage, and it's down to an all-time low price right now.

If you're looking for a great monitor that doesn't break the bank this Black Friday, you can stop looking after this one. Amazon is discounting the AOC CU32V3 monitor to its lowest price ever, making this popular monitor cost a measly $230.99 -- that's nearly $100 off the base price.

The AOC CU32V3 comes with a 32-inch curved panel, which has a 1500R curvature that's meant to give you a more comfortable viewing experience by keeping the edges of the monitor in your peripheral vision. It's a super-sharp 4K display, too, so everything is going to look crisp and clear on this screen. That makes it perfect for multi-tasking, with the large size and resolution making it very easy to split the screen with multiple apps so you can see more of your work at once.

For a very affordable monitor, it has great color coverage too. AOC touts 121% coverage of the sRGB color space, and it even covers 90% of Adobe RGB and 89.8% of DCI-P3, which is very good for creative work, especially when you consider the price of this monitor. It reaches up to 250 nits of brightness, which is good enough for office and home use, too. This is a VA panel, so the contrast ratio is higher than an IPS panel (though viewing angles aren't quite as great).

As for ports, you get two HDMI 2.0 inputs and one DisplayPort 1.2 port, which is all you really need to drive this 4K display at 60Hz. You really can't ask for more with a monitor this cheap, and this is already an awesome deal if you want to upgrade your office setup on the cheap.

