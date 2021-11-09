Bring back the notification LED on your Pixel 6 with this app

Google’s newly launched Pixel 6 series has everything you would expect from a modern flagship: a fresh design, stellar cameras, and snappy performance. However, there’s one thing that both phones lack: a notification LED. If you own either a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and miss the good old notification LED, the aodNotify app has you covered.

XDA Senior member Jawomo has ported his aodNotify app for the Pixel devices. The app lets you simulate a notification LED dot in the status bar. AodNotify is a familiar name among the Galaxy S21, S20, and S10 users, and now owners of Pixel 6 / 6 Pro, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a can also use this solution to bring back the notification LED.

The app integrates notification light into Google Pixel 6’s Always On Display. As the developer explains, the Tensor chip on the Pixel 6 / 6 Pro has an ultra-low context engine that powers Always On Display, so the battery consumption should be minimal. The app offers many customizations. For example, you can choose from different notification styles and set different LED colors per app or contact.

Notable features of aodNotify:

Low energy notification preview (android 10+)

Activate Always On Display (AOD) only on notifications

Charging / Low battery light / LED

Get notified without notification sound!

Notification light styles (around camera, screen, LED dot)

Custom app / contact colors

ECO animations to save battery

Interval mode (on/off) to save battery

Night times to save battery

Minimal battery consumption

The app has been successfully tested on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a. It might work on older Pixel phones, but you may run into some compatibility issues.

If you own a Google Pixel and want to give aodNotify a shot, you can download the app from the Play Store. Note that the app is still in the early access stage, so it may be a little rough around the edges.