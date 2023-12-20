Key Takeaways Aokzoe will launch the A2 gaming handheld on December 22 with two Ryzen APU options, offering high performance.

The A2 features powerful specs including up to 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 5.1 GHz clocks, making it a reliable gaming device.

Pricing for the A2 gaming handheld varies depending on memory and storage options, with the highest price point offering 64GB of memory and 4 TB of storage.

There are numerous gaming handhelds available on the market, each with its own perks and drawbacks. If you prioritize performance, you know that the processor in the device can make or break its value. Many handheld gaming devices feature accelerated processing units (APUs), which combine the CPU and GPU to create a single powerful microprocessor. The A2 from Aokzoe is one of these devices, and it will be launching before the end of December 2023 with two Ryzen APU options.

Aokzoe is planning to debut the A2 gaming handheld on December 22, and it will start at $599 (via WCCF Tech). You’ll have the option of a model with AMD’s Ryzen "Phoenix 7840U" APU or "Rembrandt 6800U" APU. With the 7840U, you can expect eight cores and 16 threads, all founded on Zen 4 core architecture. It also features 16MB of L3 cache and up to 5.1 GHz clocks. Its Radeon 780M GPU has 12 display cores, and it’s based on RDNA 3 architecture. If you go with the Ryzen 6800 AMU, you’ll also have an eight-core design with 16 threads, but it is based on Zen 3+ core architecture. It has 16MB of L3 cache and up to 4.7GHz clocks, which puts it on a slightly lower tier than the Ryzen 7840U. Depending on the configuration and amount of memory you want, the pricing of the A2 gaming handheld varies. The model at the lowest price point is $599 and comes with 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage. For $1,199, you can get the A2 at the highest price point with all the bells and whistles, featuring 64GB of memory and 4 TB of storage.

If you’re interested in purchasing a new gaming handheld, you can’t go wrong with the A2, especially if you prioritize power and performance. The additional specs, like its seven-inch bezel-free display and long-lasting battery, are just the icing on the cake.