Although some still scoff at mini PCs, they have come a long way since their early days with limited features and capabilities. Manufacturers have shifted their focus to enhancing these products, transforming them into viable alternatives to boxy, oversized PC setups. Now, Aoostar is getting in on the action, launching a new mini PC called the Gem10.

Khadas is one example of a company that has prioritized improving the mini PC market with its own devices, such as the Khadas Mind.

Aoostar is debuting its Gem10 mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU and OCuLink, which allows you to connect to additional storage or another graphics card as needed. In terms of connectivity, the Gem10 also has two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB4 PD output, and four USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. It also features LPDDR5 memory support (up to 64GB), and it’s possible to overclock the PC up to 7500 MT/s. With a 19V DC jack, you can stream 100W of power to keep it up and running smoothly. In terms of keeping it cool, the Gem10 has Aoostar’s Glacier 2.5 cooling system in place within its aluminum chassis. The manufacturer claims that, noise-wise, it operates no louder than 40dBA. In total, the Gem10 comes in at 10.7x10.7x6cm in size, making it easy to fit into virtually any space. Aoostar has listed the early bird price for the 32GB variation of the Gem10 as $549. The higher-tier 32GB RAM variation, which comes with 1TB of storage, is priced at $589.95.

If you’re ready to try out a mini PC for the first time, the Gem10 from Aoostar comes with enough features to help you become acquainted with their potential. That being said, just make sure you assess your own PC needs before sizing down. While mini PCs now have plenty to offer, there are still some tasks best suited for larger PC setups with more components.