Equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads, this mini PC easily handles tasks like office work and video editing.

It can render games like Black Myth: Wukong at 70FPS and Genshin Impact at 50FPS at 1080p resolution, and handle League of Legends at 90FPS at 4K.

There are plenty of reasons why someone would opt for a mini PC over a regular-sized one, but I like to think that "being adorable" is one of them. Fortunately, the new mini PC by Aoostar checks that box for me. The Aoostar G-Flip is a cute little piece that combines a screen and a PC into one so it can become your next portable pal.

The Aoostar G-Flip is too cute to be true

As spotted by Notebook Check, the Aoostar G-Flip looks like a little box at first. However, on the top is a flip-up screen which then exposes the heat vents on the back which keeps the little guy cool. Which is good news, because this little guy has quite the hardware:

The AOOSTAR G-FLIP 370 barebone mini PC is equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 high-performance processor. Based on the Zen5 architecture, it has 12 cores and 24 threads, with a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.1GHz. It is equipped with a 24MB L3 cache and scores 1,820,000 points in the Master Lu benchmark test. It performs extremely well in multitasking and high-performance computing, and can easily handle tasks such as daily office work, video editing, and 3D modeling.

Aoostar claims that the G-Flip is pretty good at rendering games, too. At 1080p resolution, it claims Black Myth: Wukong can reach 70FPS, Naraka: Bladepoint can hit 60FPS, and Genshin Impact can achieve 50FPS. And if you bump it up to 4K, it can handle League of Legends at 90FPS.

The back of the device has a nice array of ports to plug in your keyboard and mouse, but the device does come with a fingerprint scanner built into it for biometric logins. Plus, it comes with a Wi-Fi 7 card that takes advantage of the newest tech.

