Aoostar has been on a roll when it comes to mini PCs as of late. The company recently launched its Gem10 mini PC, featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU. It also included support for LPDDR5 memory, as well as its Glacier 2.5 cooling system with adjustable BIOS settings. Now, Aoostar is back with another mini PC to top its previous benchmarks.

Aoostar is back with a new mini PC

Aoostar is launching its new Gem12 Mini PC, featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and the XDNA AI-core boost seen in the Hawk Point series (via Tweak Town). The processor has a maximum CPU clock of 5.1GHz and eight cores. Its built-in Radeon 780M is based on RDNA3 architecture, and it has OCulink for external graphics if necessary. In terms of connectivity, the Gem12 also has several ports, including a USB4, USB 3.2 Gen2, DisplayPort 1.4 and even HDMI 2.1. The mini PC notably includes an integrated display as well, which can be customized — you have the option of showing data pertaining to your CPU, GPU, RAM, temperature, and speeds, and you can also display your own photos. Another feature that the Gem12 has is a built-in fingerprint scanner for quick login, and it helps differentiate the device from competitors on the market. A vapor chamber cooler in the device offers up to 75W of cooling power, but you may still need to be mindful of heat dispersion depending on how much of a load the Gem12 is handling at once.

The pre-sale price of the Gem12 is currently about $375 online if you opt for the Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration. If you go with the Ryzen 7 7840HS, you can expect to pay about $347. The mini PC is already on sale in China, but the device has yet to roll out globally. A timeline has not been provided on when it could become available elsewhere.