Key Takeaways Aperty specializes in portrait editing, offering tools specifically tailored to portrait photographers.

Aperty can be used as a plugin with Lightroom and Photoshop, providing flexibility in workflow.

Aperty's AI features are subtle and natural, offering efficient editing without the gimmicky feel.

Skylum is an AI-based photo-editing powerhouse, responsible for photo editing tools like Luminar Neo and Luminar AI. On November 7, 2024, Skylum released Aperty which is its portrait photo editing tool. Since Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop are such strong leaders in the photo-editing space, can Aperty compete against these giants with its new features?

Related Best photo editing laptops in 2024 Looking for a new laptop to work on photography projects? We've rounded up the best laptops you can buy if you're into photo editing.

How Skylum’s Aperty compares with Adobe Lightroom

There’s a new photo-editing tool on the block

Adobe Lightroom has been around since 2007 and has progressed by leaps and bounds, bringing accessible photography editing to the forefront globally for Adobe users and photographers.

Skylum is a bit newer to the game, having launched its first Luminar product in 2016, and it has since offered multiple photo-editing tools in the form of Luminar AI, Luminar Neo, and Luminar for iPad. However, its latest tool, Aperty, is the only Skylum tool that focuses solely on editing portrait photography. Aperty was developed alongside professional portrait photographer, Julia Trotti. This partnership lets Skylum use the background and technical knowledge from its prior software, combined with gains from Trotti’s knowledge and background as a photographer.

Let's consider a direct comparison between the market leader, Lightroom, and the new kid on the block, Aperty.

Aperty Lightroom Price $30 per month; $300 for one year. No free trial. $10 per month, annual plan. 7-day free trial. Platforms Windows and Mac, desktop only. Windows and Mac, desktop, mobile (Android, iPhone, iPad), and web applications. Main Features Using neural networks and face mesh technology, Aperty offers AI-powered portrait editing tools such as blemish removal, face reshaping, custom lighting, shadows, color tools, and more. Using both traditional and AI tools, Lightroom offers generative AI remove and replace tools, color and filter tools, denoise, HDR, and even video tools. RAW Support Yes. Yes. Hard-disk Space for Installation 10GB free space; SSD for better performance. 10GB free space; additional space recommended. Cloud Storage N/A 1TB Cloud Storage External Apps Aperty is available as plugins for Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Apple Photos app. Lightroom Mobile app and Lightroom on the Web. Many plugins are available for use from the Creative Cloud.

Aperty has a sole focus on portraiture

Resulting in better quality portrait images

Close

While you can edit any type of photo with Lightroom, using many of its various tools to enhance your photography, Aperty’s sole focus is on portrait photography. This choice for niche photo editing means that its tools are more likely to be relevant for you when it comes to editing. There will be fewer redundant tools, and every tool or feature within Aperty has been considered with portrait photographers’ needs in mind.

Some of Aperty’s tool include:

Blemish removal

Makeup

Eye enhancement

Reshaping

Masking

Sync edits

Presets

Many of Aperty’s features enhance portraits heavily, as expected. You can customize lighting position and color, use presets including some made by Julia Trotti, and even reshape the face in subtle ways.

Aperty works as a Lightroom and Photoshop plugin

It’s more than just a standalone tool