Apex Legends Mobile set to arrive on Android and iOS later this month

It was less than a month ago when it was announced that the wildly popular Apex Legends would be coming to mobile. While many were salivating at the idea of being able to play their favorite game on iOS and Android devices, the biggest question at the time was when this would actually happen. Luckily for us, we won’t have to wait long.

Today, the Apex Legends Mobile Twitter account officially announced that the new game would be arriving on mobile platforms this month. Unfortunately, it won’t be soon, with the team stating that it will be towards the latter half. Apex Legends was originally released at the beginning of 2019, being made available for Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation. Due to its wild popularity, the game eventually found its way to the Nintendo Switch in March of 2021.

While the mobile version of the game looks quite good, it will be slightly different than its PC and console counterparts. Just to be clear, this is not the same experience as on console and PC. The game will be set in the same world but will have different modes and other elements. Beyond that, Apex Legends Mobile will be the first time that players will be able to interact with the game using touchscreen controls. For a game that relies on accuracy, this could become a make-or-break situation if the control elements aren’t finely tuned.

As far as graphics go, they look very good but will differ depending on your device. What should come as no surprise is that the game will still be free-to-play and as somewhat expected (though disappointing). cross-play will not be available. Of course, if you haven’t yet, you’ll want to pre-register. Pre-registration is currently open for Android via the Google Play Store. You can also click the link below. Those on iOS will want to head to the pre-registration page to get informed when it is available for their device. Pre-registering will not only allow you to gain access to the game as soon as it launches but it will also get you in-game pre-registration rewards.