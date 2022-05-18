Apex Legends Mobile is now live for iOS and Android

It has been a long time coming but Apex Legends has finally arrived in the mobile space. After teasing the game last month, Apex Legends Mobile can now be downloaded globally for iOS and Android. The game was announced last month and was offered as a companion piece for its console and PC counterpart. The Apex Legends Mobile Twitter account offered up a release schedule prior to launch, for those that wanted to play as soon as the game was released. Publisher EA also offered up more new details about the game, like a new Legend named Fade, a new World’s Edge map, and Team Deathmatch mode. Of course, this is just a small sample of what you can experience in-game.

Please note: As we prepare for launch, some regions will see the game propagate on servers before that time and in some cases today. The game will be fully launched, in all regions, on May 17th. See you on the drop ship. pic.twitter.com/uvlSyM67sF — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 16, 2022

Those hoping for the exact same experience as the console or PC version might be disappointed. Although set in the same world, it is a different experience, featuring familiar elements and environments. What will make this game truly unique is that it will be the first time that players interact with their characters using touchscreen controls. For so many that are used to playing with an input device, this could be quite jarring at first. Of course, if the controls are well thought out and accurate, it should take no time for players to get adjusted.

Perhaps the most important element of the game is that it will be free-to-play. But cross-play will not be available. Those that pre-registered should have already received a notice. But if you haven’t you can now download the app through the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. For the latter, you can also head to the link below.

