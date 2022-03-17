Apex Legends Mobile now available for pre-registration on Google Play

The minimum requirements are also live

Electronic Arts revealed last year that Apex Legends, the popular competitive first-person shooter game for PC and consoles, was going to receive a mobile port. There hasn’t been much news about Apex Legends Mobile since then, but now a listing for the game is live on the Google Play Store.

The Google Play Store includes a few screenshots of what the game will look like, while the description says it offers “optimized UI and controls custom-built for mobile devices,” as well as “unique mobile-only content and gameplay modes.” Electronic Arts previously said in a blog post that the mobile version of Apex Legends would be similar to the desktop and console, developed in collaboration with Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, but no cross-play will be supported.

The original version of Apex Legends is developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, with two primary gameplay modes: a Fortnite-like Battle Royale, or 3v3 team deathmatch. It’s set in the same fictional universe as Respawn’s Titanfall series, and some characters and designs from Titanfall carried over to Apex Legends. The mobile version will be free-to-play, just like the regular game, with its own set of cosmetics and unlockable items. EA has already listed the minimum system requirements for Android and iOS, which are listed below.

Minimum requirements for Android Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

Minimum requirements for iOS iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

Pre-registering for the game on Google Play will give you a notification when the game is finally available to install. There are also new social media accounts for Apex Legends Mobile on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube that you can follow for updates on the game’s release.

