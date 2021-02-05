Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month

Popular battle royale game Apex Legends is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Based on the Titanfall franchise, Electronics Arts currently offers Apex Legends on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The company had announced plans of releasing the game on the Nintendo Switch late last year. However, after a bunch of delays, we finally have a release date as announced by the company via a blog post.

“Today, I’m proud to come to you with some good news. Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 9th, 2021,” said Chad Grenier, Game Director at Apex Legends. Compared to all platforms, the Nintendo Switch has a smaller display with a 720p resolution, and as per EA, porting the game has apparently been a ‘major achievement.’ The game developer has worked with Panic Button for the Switch port and says that players can expect a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go. The best part is that EA has not only managed to port Apex Legends to the Switch, but it will also support cross-platform play. This means that players on all platforms can play with each other.

Just a few days back, Apex Legends saw the arrival of its new Season 8 with a brand new legend and character, Fuse. The new season also brings back King’s Canyon in a new avatar, a new weapon, and a bunch of new skins and other cosmetic additions. The Nintendo Switch port was expected to arrive on the same date as the new season, however, players will now have to wait for another month. To make up for the delay, Switch players will be offered 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass, and for the first two weeks after launch, playing on Switch will also earn you double XP.

Notably, EA has not confirmed if the game will be free to play as it is on the existing platforms. Recently there was a certain leak from Amazon Japan that suggested the Champion Edition of the game would cost around ¥5,641 ($54). Additionally, an Apex Legends themed Switch Pro controller has also been spotted, which is expected to hype up the launch of the game on the portable console.

Apex Legends is also expected to arrive on Android and iOS as EA is working with a partner in China to develop the mobile version of its popular battle royale game. While there is no concrete timeline for the launch, we last heard that we can expect the game to make its way to mobile phones, not before 2022.