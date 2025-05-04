I’ve spent years exploring different tools to improve how I access and experience my ever-growing library of games. After trying countless platforms and streaming solutions, I’ve landed on what I believe is the most powerful duo in self-hosted gaming: Apollo and Artemis. These two open-source applications have completely transformed my setup, delivering seamless game streaming, personalized control, and a sense of ownership that no off-the-shelf product has come close to offering.

What is a self-hosted app

Let’s start with the big idea behind why self-hosting matters. In a world dominated by closed ecosystems, monthly fees, and ever-changing terms of service, self-hosting gives gamers something we’ve rarely been offered: freedom. When you self-host your own game streaming solution, you remove the middleman. There’s no one between you and your content. You decide how things run, what’s visible, how much performance is allocated, and what privacy standards are upheld. It’s not just about tinkering for the sake of it. It’s about creating a gaming experience that's reliable, fast, and tailored to your needs.

Getting Started with Apollo

The ultimate game streaming host