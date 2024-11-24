Transferring files within the same ecosystem has always been a breeze. There's AirDrop on the Apple side of things, while Quick Share handles file transfer between two Android devices or between Android and Windows too now. But, have you ever tried transferring files across operating systems that don't play well with each other? I'm talking Windows to Mac, iPhone to Windows, etc. If you've ever given it a shot, you know how many hoops you have to jump through just to send a simple photo or video. Well, not anymore.

I recently discovered LocalSend, an app that aids with cross-platform file transfers like nobody's business. Not only is it compatible with all my devices, but it's also so quick that I have made it my default file transfer service — even when I'm sending files from my iPhone to my Mac! Here's a little more about the cross-platform AirDrop alternative we've all been looking for.

What is LocalSend?

LocalSend is an open-source file transfer software that allows users to send and receive files to or from nearby devices. If you've ever used AirDrop or Quick Share, LocalSend performs the exact function -- without being restricted to a single OS. The app works on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Why use LocalSend?

There are several file transfer apps out there that do the exact same job. So, why did I settle on LocalSend? There are a couple of reasons that stood out and convinced me to choose the app.

Clutter-free UI

As soon as you open the app, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. LocalSend's UI is extremely minimal and only has the necessary buttons on the home screens.

Moreover, there are no ads. This improves the user experience massively. I've used apps like SendAnywhere that have a ton of ads and recommendations. It both ruins the UI and makes me question the privacy terms of the product.

Peer-to-peer transfer

Unlike some programs that send your data to a server before transferring it to the recipient, LocalSend is entirely decentralized and works on a peer-to-peer basis. This reinforces my trust with regard to privacy.

Secure and open-source

All transfers via LocalSend are end-to-end encrypted, so there are no interceptors. Furthermore, the app is completely open-source which means it's publicly available, and anyone can contribute to the project.

How does LocalSend work

Once you download LocalSend, fire up the app on both the sending and receiving devices. If you pick the Send option, you will see buttons to select a File, Folder, or Text to send. You can even use the Paste option to transfer the contents of your clipboard.

Alternatively, you can also open the Send menu and drag and drop the relevant files(s) you wish to send into the window. Once done, choose the device you wish to transfer the file to from the Nearby devices section.

On the receiver, simply click on Receive and wait for your device to show up on the sender's app. Once the device is selected, you'll be prompted to accept any files being sent over. The transfer is initiated instantly after you confirm.

LocalSend only works between devices that are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. So, if you don't see the receiver's device, ensure they're connected to the same network as you.

Apart from the minimalist UI, I also love how quickly files get transferred via LocalSend. Of course, the time taken also depends on the size of your files. But, in general, I've not spent more than a few seconds waiting for my files to transfer.

Settings inside LocalSend

While the app is pretty much barebones, there are some handy settings you can change based on your preferences. For example, you can rename your devices and even change the app's theme. I'm personally a fan of the Quick Save feature, which skips the confirmation screen before you can receive files.

However, if you're the opposite of me and want an extra layer of security, LocalSend also offers a Require PIN feature where you need to manually authorize every transfer with a passcode. While you're at it, you can also change the default folder where the received files are saved.

If you frequently send files between a few of your devices, you can even set favorites so you won't need to authorize those transfers. Essentially, I love how easy the app is to use and the speed at which I can send and receive files.

What's not to like?

One big miss, in my opinion, is the inability to transfer files to devices that aren't on the same Wi-Fi network. As a result, I can't use LocalSend to transfer data when I'm outdoors. I was recently on a vacation with my friends where I took a lot of pictures using my phone. Because LocalSend doesn't support Wi-Fi Direct, I had to wait till we got back to the hotel to use the Wi-Fi network to transfer the 300-odd photos. Hopefully, developers can add this ability in the near future.

Make file transfers stress-free

I use a lot of devices thanks to the nature of my job. I have a Windows laptop, a MacBook, an iPad, an iPhone, and several Android phones. While there are ways to transfer files between any two different operating systems natively, they often involve a lot of effort and time. There may also be restrictions in terms of file size or type, making the process more complex.

Using an app like LocalSend eased the process for me to a point where transferring files between all the above-mentioned devices is no longer a chore. All I have to do is launch the app on both devices and click a button.