There are multiple ways in which you can launch an app on Windows. You can use desktop shortcuts, the Start menu, or even navigate to where the app is installed using File Explorer. However, none of these are as effective as using an app launcher that can quickly fire up any app from just about any screen. With desktop shortcuts, you'll have to first navigate to the desktop before double-clicking on an app. Moreover, you can't flood your desktop with too many apps since it would ruin the aesthetic. Indexing is slow on the Start menu, so that's ruled out too. Due to these issues, I've observed that launching apps on my Windows PC takes more time than it does on my Mac.

That's when I figured I needed an app launcher for my PC that could replicate the functionality of either Spotlight Search or Launchpad on macOS. Apart from these two features, macOS makes it easier to launch apps with a persistent dock that is not only functional but also looks more appealing than the Windows 11 taskbar. Thankfully, I found several apps that bring all of this functionality plus more to Windows. After trying all of them, I can certainly say that my productivity has improved when using my PC as I can launch apps, search for documents, and find what I need quicker than ever before.

7 PowerToys Run

Spotlight Search for Windows