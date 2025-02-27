Navigating through dozens of files and apps on your MacBook can slow you down, so application launchers are a must-have. These tools make it easy to quickly access applications and files as you perform various tasks with just a few keystrokes. They streamline your workflow, making you organized and efficient. While many of these app launchers offer advanced customization, integrations, and automation, we believe these six will speed up your productivity on Mac.

6 Spotlight

Apple’s built-in classic