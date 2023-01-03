Back in 2021, I expressed how iOS is a better OS than Android for the average user. The keyword here is average. I'm neither saying everyone should switch to iOS nor that iPhones are the best smartphones out there. In both departments, there are pros and cons. What I consider as the most appealing device won't necessarily fit your needs, and vice versa. Options exist for a reason, and that's a good thing — it keeps the competition heated and consequently boosts the creativity and innovation of phone manufacturers.

We've been reading rumors about iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 potentially supporting app installation from third-party sources. While this might be perceived as a win for developers and power users, I personally think it would tarnish the iPhone's iconic image. When someone says iPhone, simplicity and the lack of unnecessary sophistications first come to mind. Many average users seek iOS due to its straightforward user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). Right now, the Apple App Store is the only direct source to download applications on the iPhone. Adding more components to the formula would only complicate the experience for non-tech-savvy customers.

To clarify, I'm not against app sideloading in general. In fact, I would never get behind removing sideloading support from Android OS. I just don't personally believe it should be implemented on iOS. When users buy an iPhone, they know what they're signing up for — the walled garden treatment with minimal customizations and options. We can argue indefinitely about whether this is a good or a bad thing, but some people sincerely don't care about choices. They merely want something that just works in the most direct manner possible — that's iOS. Those bothered by the iPhone's constraints can simply pick from the endless excellent Android phones available on the market. Had Apple been the sole smartphone maker in the world, thus users' only option, then it would've been a completely different story. However, with Android OS being around as a viable alternative for power users, iOS can remain a restricted solution for those seeking simplicity. So how would app sideloading support shatter the iPhone's identity?

Confusion

If the Cupertino overlord allows developers to publish their apps on third-party platforms, many devs will remove their applications from the Apple App Store. This way, they avoid paying the iPhone maker's high commission fees and can stop abiding by its guidelines. So yes, it would certainly be a win for developers, but not for basic users.

Right now, when I want to download an app on my MacBook Air, I first check the Mac App Store. If I don't find it there, I then look on the developer's website to find a copy on the web. If I do find it on the App Store, I still surf the developer's website anyway to ensure that there isn't a more recent or different version on the web because this is sometimes the case. The point is: the process is complicated on macOS, and I say so as a tech enthusiast. Good luck trying to help average iOS users find their favorite apps to download if each of them is hosted on a different third-party app store. That's not to mention that iCloud Backups wouldn't bundle the apps downloaded from external sources, thus making setting up a new iPhone and restoring one's data even harder for these users.

Privacy concerns

Currently, only Apple has my payment details, email address, and other relevant information when it comes to an app store. Suppose alternative app stores start popping up, and I'm pushed into using them due to devs removing their products from Apple's platform. In that case, I will have to create even more accounts and share sensitive info with sources that I wouldn't necessarily trust. That's not to mention that the possibility of said info leaking would only increase as more parties gain access to it.

Another argument is app subscriptions. When I open Apple's App Store on my iPhone 14 Pro, it offers a direct and clear page for me to view, tweak, or cancel my paid subscriptions. There are no endless loops or questioning sessions involved. Meanwhile, many services on the web make canceling these recurring payments as hard as possible to deter users from quitting. So by allowing third-party app stores or sources, iOS would no longer have a universal page that bundles every single subscription a certain user is paying for. And these third-party platforms might not make the cancelation process as intuitive and easy as Apple.

Security risks

Apple is notorious for its strict and often unforgiving app review process. It's true that sometimes bad actors pass through, but that's rarely the case. When users start seeking the web, rather than the App Store, to find missing apps, they will likely come across fake versions of trending or popular apps trying to steal their login information or, worse, payment details. While some users might be able to identify a suspicious source, many others won't. As a result, average users will no longer have a mobile operating system where they can easily and safely find and download the apps they depend on from a single platform.

Today, the iPhone is an iPhone because of the unique and, at times, controversial philosophy behind it. Enabling app sideloading, even under strict moderation rules, would cause confusion among many basic users. Except that this time these helpless customers won't find a simpler mobile platform than iOS to seek. That's why iOS shouldn't turn into Android OS and vice versa.

Since my switch to the iPhone over half a decade ago, never have I found myself desperately needing to sideload an app. The applications we typically rely on are all available on the Apple App Store. As for private beta testing, the company offers TestFlight, allowing developers to try out various versions of their pre-releases with different testers. And even non-registered developers can compile app builds and install them on their iPhones with the help of a Mac.

Apart from beta-testing and accessing geo-restricted apps, many power users resort to sideloading to pirate paid apps or download modded editions. Starting with the former, piracy is theft, so I'm not really concerned about it currently being inconvenient on iOS. Moving on to the latter, the iPhone doesn't cater to modders. That's a fact. Compare the system customizations on iOS to those on Android, especially since the debut of Material You. That's not to mention the even richer possibilities for those who choose to root their Android phone.

iPhone users, for the most part, don't care about these tweaks because the platform isn't mod-friendly. So by opening the gates of hell and making the two operating systems similar, users will actually have fewer options when looking at the bigger picture, not more. The distinct characteristics of each OS would just fade away, leaving us with a couple of platforms that cater mostly to the same audience. As a result, anyone not belonging to said audience would find themselves disoriented and out of options.

Are you with or against app sideloading support on iOS? Let us know in the comments section below.