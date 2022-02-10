App Store logs reference realityOS: Apple’s potential AR/VR operating system
Rumors about Apple’s mixed reality headset have been surfacing for a while now. The company was initially expected to announce the product towards the end of this year. However, other reports published at a later date claim that Apple won’t be revealing its AR/VR headset until 2023. We can’t know for sure when the Cupertino tech giant will release it, but new signs point at the active development of realityOS, the headset’s potential operating system (OS).

As Ars Techina has reported, some developers have discovered that Apple has referenced realityOS in App Store logs and GitHub repositories. This confirms that the mixed reality headset — if it’s eventually released — will have its own independent OS, binaries, and simulator for development purposes. This doesn’t surprise us at all, for the rumored device will most likely be vastly different than the company’s existing products — thus requiring its own, unique OS.

The rumors revolving around this AR/VR headset go years back. Some of the freshest state that it might potentially be powered by an M1-equiavlent chip, have a three-display configuration, and include powerful sensors for spatial awareness. The final product could cost up to $3,000 — with professionals being the target audience of the first generation. The second-gen product would likely have a cheaper price tag and be aimed at regular users.

It’s hard to tell when Apple will finally introduce the realityOS-powered device. The company could be facing some problems with perfecting the product before release. Additionally, the COVID19 pandemic doesn’t help — with employees working apart and supply chain shortages.

Would you buy a mixed reality headset from Apple? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

