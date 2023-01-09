Apple iPad 9th generation (2021) Apple iPad 9th generation (2021) $250 $330 Save $80 The 9th generation iPad featuring an A13 Bionic processor, 10.2-inch display, and Touch ID. $250 at Best Buy

Apple has a lot of options when it comes its iPad lineup, but the model that offers the best bang for the buck is still the 9th generation iPad that was originally released in 2021. While it is normally priced at $330, a recent sale has knocked off $80 from its retail price, bringing it down to just $250. If you've been looking to get yourself an iPad or purchase one for someone as a gift, this is probably going to be one of the best options available.

The iPad is powered by an Apple A13 Bionic processor, features a large 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, and also offers up to ten hours of battery life on a single charge. It has a 8MP camera on the rear and a 12MP camera on the front that features Apple's Center Stage technology that will keep you in the frame at all times. When it comes to storage, the base model features 64GB of internal storage but can go as high as 256GB if you opt for a higher model. As far as security goes, the iPad does feature a Touch ID sensor in the home button, which will keep all your information secure on the tablet.

When it comes to color choices, the 10.2-inch model comes in two colors, Space Gray and Silver, which are both available when it comes to the promotion. When it comes to software, the tablet originally came preloaded with iPadOS 15 but can be upgraded to the latest iPadOS 16 for no additional cost. Furthermore, you can expect future software updates for quite some time, as Apple is great at supporting its product for the long haul. If interested in the iPad, you can always purchase it using the links above. But remember, promotions are for a limited time, so if you see it for a higher price, that means it's either sold out, or the price has changed.