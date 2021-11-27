Save $200 on the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen)

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and Apple has some tempting deals! You can save $200 on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen) and own one for $900 only. This iPad runs iPadOS 15 and is powered by the A12Z Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture. It has 512GB of SSD, so you can save plenty of photos and videos locally, without needing to depend on cloud or external storages. And thanks to its 2388 x 1668 Retina display, you can watch and edit high quality media on it. It also supports the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, so you can doodle, take notes, annotate, and do a lot more with ease.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen) This iPad Pro was released in 2020 and runs the latest iPadOS version. It's aimed at professionals who need a touch-enabled canvas for their workflows. For a limited time only, you can save $200 and grab one for $900 only. View on Best Buy

This iPad is only available in two colors, unfortunately — Silver and Space Gray. You can add more personality to it by using a colorful case. It’s not uncommon for Apple to release Pro products in limited colors, but skins and cases always can come to the rescue. It’s also worth mentioning that this the WiFi-only model, so you won’t be able to add a SIM card to it.

This beast has 6GB of RAM, so you’re not liking going to deal with any lags or freezes. However, it only has one USB C port, so you might be needing dongles to connect wired equipments to it. The good news is that it has a long battery life that’ll last you up to 10 hours with average use. So you can last a full work or school day on a single charge.

