The latest iPad Pro from Apple is now getting a discount, bringing it down to just $700 for a limited time.

iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $700 $800 Save $100 The latest iPad Pro from Apple features an 11-inch display and powerful M2 processor. $700 at Amazon

Apple has a great portfolio of iPads in its lineup, offering an iPad for every budget. But if you've been trying to get your hands on one of the best options, the iPad Pro, chances are, the price has been a little high and out of reach. Luckily, a recent price drop takes $100 off the tablet, bringing it down to just $700 for a limited time.

The 11-inch iPad Pro offers an impressive Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, offering an enhanced viewing experience and better tracking when using an Apple Pencil. The device is powered by Apple's latest M2 SoC, bringing incredible power in a compact form factor. Furthermore, on the rear, you get a dual camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and 10MP ultrawide.

The front-facing camera also has a 12MP ultrawide unit with Apple's Center Stage that keeps you in the frame at all times when on video calls. Best of all, you get a USB-C connector that allows you to charge using a standardized cable and also plug in a bunch of different accessories. For the most part, this is the most powerful and versatile iPad you can buy. Whether it's for work, play, or a bit of both, it's an excellent option.

As mentioned before, the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch is now just $700, down from its normal price of $800. This sale won't last long, and it's historically the lowest price from Amazon. You can pick up the silver model for this price, but if you're looking for the Space Gray model, you'll be paying a little bit more, coming in at $730. If you do purchase it, don't forget to pick up some protection with your unit by getting a brand-new case.